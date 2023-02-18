Today's Forecast: Dry weekend, breezy winds, peeks of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Get ready for a dry weekend ahead along with some peeks of sun. The start of today brings sunshine, but clouds will settle in for the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, temperatures will be a bit warmer on today with a high of 38 degrees. Clouds will be more dense on Sunday with the small chance of a passing shower or snowflake in the morning. Cloud cover will hang around all day on Monday. There's a small chance for a few passing rain or snow showers on Tuesday, but most of the day will stay dry and cloudy. FOX 17 Meteorologists are already tracking the possibility of a large storm next Wednesday and Thursday. It could be a longer duration event with significant ice, snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts so make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Lows in the teens to near 30 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkle or flurry in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of passing shower or flurry. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube