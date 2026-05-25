Today's Forecast: Dense A.M. fog, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT this morning! The entire area is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 11 a.m. today. Widespread visibility less than a quarter mile is expected through the early to mid morning. Drive carefully! Fog will slowly lift into the mid morning before burning off and leading o a very warm and mostly sunny day with highs around 80. Due to the lighter winds Memorial Day, wave heights on Lake Michigan will be low and less than one foot. However, water temperatures are still dangerously cold in the 40s and 50s. Mainly quiet and warm weather is expected through the upcoming week, with our only rain chance coming on Wednesday afternoon/evening as a weak back door cold front slides in from the north. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 70s Thursday through the weekend. Happy unofficial start of summer!

MEMORIAL DAY: WEATHER READY ALERT this morning! Areas of dense morning fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a P.M. shower/storm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

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