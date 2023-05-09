Today's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and warmer temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain came to an end overnight, with drier skies settling in for today. Clouds will gradually decrease through the morning, with temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunshine will be on full-blast for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures soar to the middle to upper 70s. A few locations could even hit 80 degrees by the end of this week! The chance of rain returns on Friday and into this upcoming weekend. Showers are expected to be hit-or-miss on Friday and Saturday, becoming more widespread on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Early morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast-north winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s. Light, variable winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube