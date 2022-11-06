Today's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and seasonable temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Remember to set those clocks back an hour! Clouds will gradually clear this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds have calmed, but will remain breezy out of the south to southwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s are in store for Monday and Tuesday. Into the middle of next week, we'll warm to temperatures in the 60s. Our next chance for rain sneaks in Friday, with what could be a major turning point in our general weather pattern, as were tracking a major cool down into next weekend. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: EASTERN STANDARD TIME returns. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, with gradual clearing. Lows in near 40 degrees. Winds south at 15 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube