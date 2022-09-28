Today's Forecast: Decreasing cloud cover with chilly temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another chilly day sets up for Wednesday, with high temperatures only in the upper 50s! Stray showers are possible early this morning before cloud cover decreases in the afternoon and evening. High pressure builds in by late tonight, which will deliver mostly sunny skies to West Michigan for the rest of the week. With clear skies anticipated overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperatures are likely to dip into the 30s. A Frost Advisories and Freeze warnings are in place across West Michigan until 9 a.m. Thursday. Each day will be slightly warmer than the next for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for Friday, and near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. We're kicking off October with the best forecast! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A shower chance early, followed by decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of morning frost possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

