Today's Forecast: Decreasing cloud cover, breezy and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds expected to slowly clear leading to some late morning sunshine and mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for Friday and stay there through Sunday. We expect mixed cloud cover from time to time as there will be occasional sunshine throughout the weekend. Rain chances are very small up until Monday night when a cold front pass through bringing mostly light rain.. Looking ahead, while we don't see any really warm air, we also don't see anything terribly cold from now through the end of the month, meaning we'll likely stay within 5-10 degrees of our daytime average highs. We'll closely monitor overnight lows as we are now into the growing season and the fruit crop has begun to bud. If necessary, in the coming days Freeze Warnings will be issued by the National Weather Service if overnight temperatures start to drop into the 20s.

TODAY: Morning clouds but increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and lighter northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Frost possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and dry for much of the daytime hours. Late evening showers develop. Highs near 60 degrees.

