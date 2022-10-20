Today's Forecast: Decreasing cloud cover and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today kicks off with a few showers possible north of I-96 in the morning, otherwise most of the region will stay dry all day long! Clouds will decrease through the day, with a high temperature near 50 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine by this evening! More sunshine is on tap for Friday and Saturday, along with rebounding temperatures. This upcoming weekend features a forecast we've all been hoping for! High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s with sunshine. Spend time outdoors this weekend, as it may be the last weekend of 70 degree temperatures for the season. A few clouds are possible late in the day on Sunday, with the chance of widespread rain showers developing late in the day on Monday. The chance for rain extends into Tuesday as a cold front passes. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Morning clouds and the chance of a stray shower north of I-96. Sunshine returns in the afternoon! Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-southwest 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with mostly scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

