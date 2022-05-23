Today's Forecast: Cooler with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: FROST ADVISORIES are in effect this morning until 9 o’clock for Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties as temperatures dipped into the low/mid 30s in those locations. Make sure to cover the plants or bring them inside. The rest of West Michigan will have lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly clear skies. Sunshine continues into Monday and partially on Tuesday before our next system arrives Wednesday with rain. In fact, Wednesday looks like a very wet day which will carry into Thursday and possibly early Friday. Rainfall totals look to be on the order around an inch for some of us. A nice warm-up into the 80s looks to be on tap for Memorial Day weekend! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers likely with some possible thunder. It may be an all-day rain! Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Drying out with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube