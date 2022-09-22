Today's Forecast: Cooler with lake effect rain showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Fall y’all! The Autumn Equinox, known more commonly as the first official day of fall, is today! Fall officially arrives at 9:03 P.M. The winds will be strong from the north-northwest on today, which will deliver high wave heights and generate some lake effect rain showers. Lake effect rain showers will be most likely along and west of U.S. 131. Lake Michigan has a HIGH Beach Hazard Risk and a Small Craft Advisory in effect through this evening, as wave heights could reach up to 8 feet. Please stay off the piers and out of the water! Temperatures sharply cool off, with a day-time high temperature of 61 degrees. The remainder of our 7-day forecast will feature high temperatures in the 60s. Friday brings some sunshine, with the chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday and even into next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a few lake effect rain showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Waterspouts are possible on Lake Michigan! Highs only in the lower 60s. Winds north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Patchy frost possible overnight. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES continue.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy frost possible. North winds around 5 mph. Lows around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for pop-up showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube