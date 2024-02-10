Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures and partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our wave of heat broke daily high temperature records on Friday in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Muskegon and records were tied in Grand Rapids. A stray shower or two is possible along and south of I-94 overnight into early this morning; otherwise we remain dry today. Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend, with high temperatures back in the upper 30s. Your weekend calls for a mix of sun and clouds. We look to get back to lower 40s for daytime high in the upcoming work week, which feels chilly compared to what we've had, but still well above average for February. There will be chances for a few snow showers or flurries at the end of the week, but no major systems are expected to impact the area over the next several days. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

