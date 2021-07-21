Today's Forecast: Cooler & less humid with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A moisture starved cold front passed through West Michigan last night bringing cooler and less humid air to our region, making it a very comfortable mid-summer day for your Wednesday! Expect sunshine with a little less wild fire smoke as temperatures stay in the 70s. Thursday afternoon and evening a shower or storm is possible and that chance may continue into Friday with heavy rainfall being expected. Showers and storms are expected again on Saturday with another cold front arriving. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 80s late week and climb into the upper 80s through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Light and variable winds. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Increasingly humid. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry and partly cloudy. Muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

