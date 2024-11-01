Today's Forecast: Cooler, gradual clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After record breaking warmth and windy conditions from a larger system, the strong front has brought in cooler air for the start of November. Starting today in the lower 40s, were only warming up to the lower 50s this afternoon. A northwest breeze will remain with clouds through the morning, with sunshine and calming conditions in the evening. Lows Saturday morning may reach freezing again, before an afternoon in the upper 50s with sunshine. More rain chances and what may be a fairly wet periods arrives Sunday afternoon through next Tuesday. It's looking likely we will see over an inch of rain widespread, looking to break our drought conditions! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. A bit warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

