Today's Forecast: Cooler & breezy, still sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After the warmest day of 2025 on Monday, briefly cooler air moves in to West Michigan for the next few days. It will be a quiet rest of the work week ahead, with a mix of clouds and sun and dry conditions until Friday night. A weak cold front is passing through West Michigan this morning, but there won't be enough moisture for the front to create any precipitation. Temperatures behind the front Tuesday will struggle to reach 50 degrees with a cool north wind. Wednesday morning will be the coolest all week, with lows in the upper 20s. Those readings are still several degrees above "average" for this time of year. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan each day. A quick warm up occurs Thursday when highs jump back into the low 60s, and with warm and humid air coming up from the south ahead of a big low Friday, highs could be approaching 70 for much of the region! Much of lower Michigan is experiencing drought conditions, so the grass and brush fire threat will remain high until widespread rain arrives. A potentially impactful event arrives very late Friday night into Saturday with rain and the potential for the first round of thunderstorms of the season.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler. Mostly sunny to fully clear skies with highs in the upper 40s. North winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool and partly clear. Lows in the upper 20s near 30. Winds northeast to east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. Highs around 50. Winds east-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Evening and overnight rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning snow flurries possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube