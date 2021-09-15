Today's Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect a quiet pattern to settle in for the next few days with temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday and then the 80s for Thursday, Friday and beyond. Summer is not over yet! Our next chance for a stray shower or two shows up later Friday evening into Saturday morning; otherwise, the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will push well into the 80s by Sunday and into the next workweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible late evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of a few stray showers or storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

