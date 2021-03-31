Tonight's Forecast: Lake effect snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue to develop this evening. While they are most likely along the lakeshore, I can't rule out a few flakes making it to near 131. It's chilly for all with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens. Snow showers are the most likely during the first half of Thursday for locations north of Muskegon and near and south of South Haven. Inland areas will be mostly sunny but cold with temps only in the mid 30s for highs. By Friday, temps start to moderate and that trend is even more noticeable this weekend as we push into the lower 60s Saturday, and near 70 for Easter Sunday! Thunderstorms are possible by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy inland, more clouds at the immediate lakeshore with the chance of some light lake effect snow showers or flurries. Lows in lower and mid 20s. Winds become north northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow showers possible, especially near and north of Muskegon and near and south of South Haven as the wind becomes northerly. Inland areas will likely become mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northerly at 10 to 20 mph, gusty at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s.

