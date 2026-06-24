Today's Forecast: Cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The next few days will be cooler than average, with a huge warm-up starting Sunday. Showers will be on and off today as a cold front gets closer, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not expected, but a few storms could be strong at times with gusty winds. Highs stay in the low 70s today with a breezy southwest wind. The front will move through late tonight, with a few showers lingering Thursday, especially along and east of 131. Highs Thursday rise a few degrees into the mid 70s, but highs stay in the 70s through Friday. A big warm-up is ahead as a ridge of high pressure builds this weekend, with an extended stretch of dry but increasingly warm and humid weather through next week. Summer heat arrives in West Michigan Saturday with highs in the 80s, and even hotter weather early next week—highs in the low 90s areawide are expected Monday and Tuesday, and likely through the rest of next week. With increasing humidity the heat index will rise to near 100 as well.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers early, and afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: SW 10 - 20 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: S 5 - 10

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers east of 131, but most stay dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index around 95.

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