Today's Forecast: Cool & comfortable with plenty of sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cool temperatures this morning with clear skies overhead and a light north wind. Dew points are in the 40s for most locations. For the start of the work week, high temperatures will be just below normal, mainly to the middle and upper 70s. Cloud cover begins to bulk up tonight ahead of showers and storm chances for Tuesday with a weaker cold front. No severe element is expected in Tuesday’s storms. This will reinforce 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, before a warm front moves across the Great Lakes, bringing 80s back for Labor Day weekend! Dew points will be mild and comfortable through this week as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Low wave heights on Lake Michigan.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

