Today's Forecast; Cool and quiet with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are tracking a cool and quiet finish to the weekend. Today will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid-upper 40s. A few spots south of Grand Rapids could even hit 50-degrees. Quiet and cold conditions are on tap for tonight, but a return to winter will kick-off the workweek. Another low pressure system will slide through the Great Lakes region, with sharply colder air and at least a burst of scattered snow showers. It won't be impossible for minor surface accumulations to occur on some of the grassy and colder areas, but pavement temperatures are likely too warm to see anything accumulate. Highs will only be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday before we begin to warm to 50 or better the remainder of the week. Another shot at some mixed precipitation will arrive Thursday, with a return to milder conditions as we finish the week and head into the weekend. At this point, the mid-range computer models are indicating a return to above average levels by the end of the week and into the weekend. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the low 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cool and quiet. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with lows near 30-degrees. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Breezy and sharply colder with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: N-NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Showers likely or a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and Mild. Highs near 60-degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

