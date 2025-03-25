Today's Forecast; Cool and Quiet; Sunshine Returns

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan will wake up to a cold and quiet morning. The final snowflakes have come to an end as dry and stable air is now working into the region. Skies will brighten as at least partial sunshine returns. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 40s; which is a bit cooler than "average" for late March. Quiet and cool conditions are likely for Wednesday, with mid-week highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will begin to warm up late this week and into the weekend. Sunshine continues for Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s; making Thursday the most pleasant day of the week. Milder air continues to gradually move into the region to finish the week and into the weekend, with occasional rain showers and highs in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees. Expect the potential for significant modifications to the weekend weather, as a bigger early Spring storm system moves toward the Great Lakes. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cold Start. Partial Sunshine. Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: W-NW 10 to 15 mph (Afternoon gusts 20-25 mph)

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Another cold start. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and not as chilly Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Chance of a wintry mix with colder air returning. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

