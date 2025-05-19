Today's Forecast; Cool and Quiet Start to the Week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An unseasonably cool pattern is taking hold across West Michigan through at least next weekend. Today will be our best day of the week to be outside, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Starting Tuesday afternoon, occasional batches of rain showers will slide through the region, but each day will feature periods of dry weather as well. Temperatures will stay cool those days, upper 50s and low 60s, which is at least 10 degrees below average. It will also be breezy. Increasing amounts of sunshine returns Friday through the weekend. Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, mostly dry and pleasant weather will likely prevail, with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East wind 10 - 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s Winds: E 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 60-degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Slightest chance isolated shower. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

