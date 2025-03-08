Today's Forecast; Cool and Quiet Saturday

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A cool and quiet start to the weekend is on tap. It will become a bit breezy this afternoon. Morning sunshine will give way to a mixture of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Much of the day will be dry, though there is an outside chance for a few sprinkles or flurries later today, especially in areas to the north of Grand Rapids. A quiet stretch of weather is ahead, with sunshine and increasing temperatures each day. By early next week, highs will be approaching 60! No major systems are in the forecast next work week! DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend as well, as we "Spring Ahead" an hour! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour late tonight into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. A bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: *DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS Cold and Quiet. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TOMORROW: DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS Sunrise 8:04 a.m. Sunset 7:42 p.m. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the low-mid 60s

