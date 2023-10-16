Today's Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Early morning temps will dip into the lower 40s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the work week today. Temperatures will gradually warm up each day to a peak near 60 degrees by Wednesday! Another low tracks across the region by late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Chance of rain late. Highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

