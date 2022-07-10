Today's Forecast: Continued mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We'll see continued mostly sunny skies and warm conditions today with highs in the low/mid 80s. We have the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday morning, but some areas may once again be missed by the much-needed precipitation. Many locations in north of I-96 are under the "abnormally dry" zone on the drought monitor. This is something we will be watching very closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are under a "moderate" drought zone currently. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 80s next week, as well. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds in the afternoon with the chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Breezy too. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk!

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

