WEATHER READY ALERT: Heavy snow Friday, travel impacts expected

WEST MICHIGAN — The active, cold pattern continues as another cold front slides towards West Michigan. It arrives overnight, bringing widespread accumulating snow. Snow will contribute to tricky travel Friday, including during the morning commute. Fox17 meteorologists have issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Friday, January 16 to account for the widespread snow and travel impacts.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place starting at 10 p.m. tonight and goes through 7 a.m. Saturday, for snow totals in the 4-6" range with lesser totals of 2-4" expected outside of the advisory. Although Grand Rapids is included in the Winter Weather Advisory, most of the heavier snow totals will be west of 131.

Timing of the heaviest and most widespread snow comes just before bus stop time and the morning commute, and roads will likely be slick with low visibility at times from blowing snow. Moderate to heavy snow continues through the first half of the day, before becoming a little more scattered after 3 p.m.

Many stay dry until around midnight, when the cold front will be getting close enough to generate pockets of snow.

Heavier and more widespread snow builds in by 6 a.m., meaning road conditions could already be poor by the time many head out for the morning.

Widespread snow continues through the early afternoon. Road conditions will worsen, and low visibility from blowing snow is likely.

By the evening commute, snow will be transitioning to more lake effect, so there will be some dry areas. Road conditions may not improve in some areas, though.

Overnight and into Saturday morning, more lake effect snow moves through.

Although the Winter Weather Advisory ends at 7 a.m. Saturday, there will be more snow arriving throughout the weekend, and into much of next week. So be prepared for additional times of tricky travel, and very cold air!

