Today's Forecast: Continued lake effect snow showers, cold temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: BRRR! This morning we're starting off on a much cooler note, with temperatures in the 20s. Overnight snowfall led to minor snow accumulation, mostly along and west of U.S. 131. Snow continues to fall into today, and total accumulation for some lakeshore communities could be between 1 to 3 inches with isolated spots getting near 5. Expect to have slushy or icy road conditions this morning. Watch out on bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for all lakeshore counties, Kalamazoo county, and Cass county until 1 P.M. Sunday. Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 30s next Monday and Tuesday with wintry mix chances returning on Wednesday. Another system is set to move in middle to the end of next week bringing more chances for what looks like a more widespread, and measurable snowfall. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Total accumulations of one to three inches will be possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds northwest 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds east-southeast, light and variable.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube