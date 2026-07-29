Today's Forecast: Comfortable with Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be a pleasant, refreshing day with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, with humidity levels staying low. With high pressure in control, we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine. If you're headed to the lakeshore, wave heights will be around 2-4 feet due to a breezy N/NW wind. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s with a slight increase in humidity. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase late Friday ahead of our next system. Showers and storms will be likely on Saturday, with a few showers potentially lingering into early Sunday. Rain amounts from this system look to be around 0.25"-0.5", with some locally higher amounts possible. We are not currently in a severe weather risk, but will let you know if that changes. The heat will be building back in heading into August with highs in the middle to upper 80s early next week.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s, with lower humidity. Wind N at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind W/NW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing P.M. clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance for nighttime showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Chance few showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

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