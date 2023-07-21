Today's Forecast: Comfortable temperatures with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on partly cloudy to mostly clear skies this morning, with temps near 60 degrees to kick off the day. Low humidity and sunny skies are on tap for afternoon with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, but most development will be east of U.S. 131 in the afternoon. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 80s through this weekend. Next week also brings the return of heat and humidity! A few locations could be in the lower 90s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a pop-up shower, mainly east of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

