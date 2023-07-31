Today's Forecast: Comfortable & mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies with calm winds this morning allowed for radiative cooling to kick in with dew points in the low 50s and early temps will be the coldest we have seen all month in the low to mid 50s. The work week brings dry skies and high temperatures that are very close to our averages for this time of year. Today will be a high near 80, Tuesday in the low 80s. There will be a low-pressure tracking over Lake Huron, but thankfully the moisture will just miss us to the east, but we will see some residual clouds from it east of US-131. Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with humidity building back in. The next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday with a cold front, which will once again drop the humidity levels. The end of next week is shaping up to be dry and warmer. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

