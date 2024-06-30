Today's Forecast: Comfortable, cool and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dew point temperatures drop, providing cooler, drier, more refreshing air mass today and Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We plan on dry conditions with plenty of sunshine planned for both today and Monday before more shower and storms chances work into the holiday week. Tuesday will welcome back the 80s and more humidity along with shower and storm chances. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY / 4th of July: Partly sunny with the chance of an evening shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a shower / storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

