Today's Forecast: Comfortable and cooler with decreasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Decreasing clouds and low dew points will make for a comfortably cool start to your Friday. A few brief sprinkles are possible this early morning. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the day and that will continue into Saturday, with daily high temps in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front to our south on Sunday afternoon will begin to push north and that will gradually spread rain, and perhaps some embedded thunder, north across our area. Monday may continue to be unsettled with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, it'll also be noticeably more humid. High temps next week should hover close to average for mid July, in the lower 80s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few shower chances. Humid still with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few stray showers. Humidity remains with highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube