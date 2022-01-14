Today's Forecast: Colder with mostly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Reinforcing Arctic air arrives this morning and lasts through the weekend. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits, teens and even negatives at times, make sure to bundle up! At least we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday despite the very cold temperatures. Next week brings chilly temperatures but rebounding into the upper 20s and lower 30s for daytime highs. Some lake effect snow is due to arrive on Monday and then again Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations will be possible at that time. Thursday brings yet another shot of arctic air pushing temperatures back below average. Bundle up!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds east northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits. Winds east northeast around 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but cold. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening light snow chances. Highs in the lower 30s.

