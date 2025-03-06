Today's Forecast: Cold & windy, afternoon sushine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Rain turned to snow behind the powerful low pressure system exiting the Great Lakes, leaving us with much colder air for Thursday. Watch for a few slick spots on the roads this morning, but thankfully we should break above freezing in the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Precipitation totals with this system have totaled near an inch area-wide, good news for the moderate drought that has been persisting in West Michigan since the fall. A WIND ADVISORY remains in place through noon Thursday for all of West Michigan to account for the strong winds, meaning wind chills are in the teens most of Thursday. DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend as highs near 40 degrees again, but a bigger warm up is ahead next week! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but windy and sharply cooler. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the middle to upper 20s. West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees. Late day rain/snow possible, especially along/south of I-94.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix. Highs around 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube