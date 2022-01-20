Today's Forecast: Cold temperatures remain with lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens feeling like the single digits. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties through 4 p.m. today. With a north / northwest wind, locations along U.S. 31 will see the greatest chance for snow. South Haven to Benton Harbor will see the highest snow totals, where 3" to 6" is likely by Thursday afternoon. Locally higher amounts are possible. Locations near Hart could also see 3" to 6". The further inland you go, less snow accumulation is to occur. Lake effect snow showers diminish Thursday, with plenty of sunshine expected on Friday. Another snowy system is anticipated for this weekend and early next week. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Partly sunny inland, lake effect snow showers mainly near the lakeshore. Total accumulation of 3" to 6" from South Haven to Benton Harbor, lighter amounts further inland. Highs in the upper teens. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Lows in the single digits near zero.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

