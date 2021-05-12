Watch
Today's Forecast: Cold start with improving temperatures later on and sunshine

Posted at 4:57 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 04:57:50-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect a clear and cold morning with a nearly calm wind. Frost and Freeze conditions are possible again early today with temperatures possibly down into the upper 20s and lower 30s expected for much of the region. A slow warming trend starts on Wednesday and carries into the upcoming weekend when temperatures will get back to around or even above 70 degrees. High pressure will remain in place keeping most locations dry into this weekend although there may be times when we deal with some cloud cover. Shower and storm chance ramp back up next Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Cold and frosty start, otherwise mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with calm winds. Frost possible. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

