Today's Forecast: Cold and Quiet with Some Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are tracking a cold and quiet finish to the weekend, with partial sunshine for our Sunday. Afternoon highs will hold in the mid to upper 20s. No major storms are on the horizon as we head into Christmas week, though a weak system will pass through the region tomorrow, with a light rain/snow mix. At this point, it does not appear as though accumulation will amount to much, so impact on travel will be very minimal. Weather conditions look to remain quiet Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the upper 30s! A bigger warming trend is on the horizon by the end of the week, with temperatures building into the 40s (perhaps 50) by the end of Christmas Week. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cold and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the middle to upper 20s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: south 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of a snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Highs in the mid 30s

TUESDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Warming Up. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Warmer air continues to build. Chance few rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Few Rain showers. Highs approaching 50-degrees.

