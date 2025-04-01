Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet; Sunny Start

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a clear, cold and frosty start to this Tuesday! Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, with highs in the low to mid 40s Another major Spring storm is on the horizon for mid-week, which will start with a wintry mixture of precipitation late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs in the 60s, setting the stage for another round of severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed areas from I-96 to the south under an ENHANCED RISK AREA (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday. All risk possibilities are in the mix for Wednesday's severe weather, with the chance for powerful winds, locally heavy rainfall, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The system clears quickly by Daybreak Thursday. Weather conditions become quiet and seasonable to finish the week, with some sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Frosty Start. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Wintry mix developing after midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: E 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: ENHANCED RISK SEVERE Wintry Mix Early. Breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe. Highs in the mid-upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: A chance of a few showers, especially south of I-94. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Colder with the chance for light flurries or a light wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sharply colder with scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

