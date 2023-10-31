Today's Forecast: Cold and breezy with a rain snow mix

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are on tap for West Michigan this morning. A system sweeps into the region for Halloween today, bringing scattered rain and snow showers. However, the majority of precipitation will be snow. Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties starting at 8 a.m. today through midnight. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s feeling like the 20s at times with the strong breeze. Bundle up and have a warm costume this year for trick-or-treating! You'll want your hat and gloves during this year's festivities. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday as high temperatures climb to 40 degrees. Temperatures rebound to the lower 50s by Friday and this weekend, along with the chance of rain for the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / HALLOWEEN: Cloudy and cold with lake effect rain / snow showers. Most of the precipitation will be snow. Accumulation around 1" possible, with slightly higher amounts possible north and west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow diminishing with a mix of cloud cover. Lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, but becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers overnight. Highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Clocks fall back an hour too! Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube