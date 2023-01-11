Today's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered light rain

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast this morning, along with the chance for some light drizzle. Keep your rain jacket handy today! There's a chance for scattered light rain showers through the day as temperatures climb to the upper 40s. We've been tracking a larger system for Thursday and Friday over the past several days, however models continue to push the system towards the southeast region of Michigan. As of the latest model runs continue to agree, isolated light sprinkles are possible for the majority of West Michigan during the daytime hours of Thursday. The heaviest rain, at this point, is expected to develop southeast of Kalamazoo and remain closer to Ohio. Any light rain over West Michigan for Thursday will transition over to a few snowflakes by Thursday night and Friday. Cooler air sweeps in for Friday with a high temperature of 32 degrees. Any snow accumulation on Friday is likely to be minor and well under an inch and likely to melt on contact. Get ready for a dry and calm weekend! Mostly cloudy skies are in store both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for light on-and-off rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. An isolated light sprinkle or flurry possible, however the majority of precipitation will be southeast of Kalamazoo. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Light snow flurries possible with minor accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

