Today's Forecast: Cloudy with rain showers likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our next system moving in today will bring mainly rain showers, with the potential of light ice or an icy mix along/north of I-96 this morning, but most of the precipitation is expected to be rain with maybe some snow flakes mixing in this afternoon. There is another chance for more rain/snow late Saturday night into Sunday. We will be tracking a system by mid-week next week for the potential of freezing rain changing to all rain in the Wednesday Thursday time frame. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Overall, we will be trending the next several days into milder temperatures (at/above freezing) and less chances for accumulating snow, but perhaps better chances for freezing rain or ice (or a rain/snow mix) from time to time. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with a few light rain showers. The steadiest rain today will likely be south of Grand Rapids along the I-94 corridor. Some snow may mix in from time to time, especially this afternoon south/east of Grand Rapids, with little/no accumulation expected. A brief icy mix of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain is possible along/north of I-96 this morning. Highs steady in the upper 30s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually decreasing clouds. Lows between 15 and 20. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. A brief burst of an inch or two is possible, and some rain may mix in. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

