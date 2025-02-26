Today's Forecast: Cloudy with rain showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High temperatures reached 51 degrees on Tuesday. The last time temperatures reached 50 or better was December 28! No major storms are in sight for southern Lower Michigan, though we expect light rain showers today with a rumble of thunder possible. More light scattered rain/snow showers possible on Thursday. Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1, with temperatures turning briefly colder for the weekend. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with light rain showers likely. It may begin this morning as a light rain/snow mix or some light freezing before changing to all rain. Total rainfall less than a quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds becoming west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and breezy with light rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a chance of afternoon/evening rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with a few morning flurries. Highs in the upper 20s near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Milder air returns with highs back in the 40s with sunshine.

