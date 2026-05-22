Today's Forecast: Cloudy with rain late tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It will be a cool and windy day with highs held to the 60s (we should be in the lower 70s this time of year). Some morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies moving through the rest of the day. Rain will move in from the south late Friday night, with scattered showers continuing into Saturday morning. There may still be a few lingering showers around heading into Saturday afternoon, then the rest of the day will be dry but cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated shower or two will be possible on Sunday.

Luckily, neither day is looking like a wash out and there will be plenty of dry time both days. We warm into the low/mid 70s Sunday, and to around 80 on Memorial Day. Warmer days in the 70s and 80s continue into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Windy, winds E at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds E at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds E at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s around 80. Great outdoor weather!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 70s around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

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