Today's Forecast: Cloudy with P.M. showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After a very nice outdoor weekend, the weather becomes more active to kick off the work week. Cloud cover will increase through today ahead of our next storm system, with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon. More widespread showers and thunderstorms move in during the evening and continue overnight. A few strong-severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. West Michigan is included in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather, with the primary risk area in Illinois, western Indiana, and Missouri. Rain showers will linger into early Tuesday, before we dry out and temperatures cool down again. We'll likely see around 0.5"-1" of rain across the area from this system. Then a mostly dry but cooler pattern settles in Wednesday through the end of the week, with frost possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. If you've already started planting, you'll likely need to prepare to cover your plants.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Afternoon, evening and nighttime showers and storms likely, strong to severe storms possible. SE wind 15-25 mph, gusts 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, and windy. Lows in the middle 50s. SSW wind at 20-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Few lingering morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Early shower chance, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning frost possible. Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning frost likely. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few shower chances late. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

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