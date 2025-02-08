Today's Forecast: Cloudy with light snow showers and wintry mix

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There are two systems of energy coming into the Great Lakes. Over the last few days it appeared as if this energy would link up, combine, or phase and create some heavy snow. Both will impact Michigan, but each system will operate independently as they move into and through the region. That said, the best lift and most moisture will be coming in from the west over Wisconsin. While most of our area will likely only pick up an inch or less of snow this afternoon/evening, our northern counties (north of Grand Rapids) stand the best chance at seeing 2" to 4"+. Higher amounts are possible along/north of the U.S. 10 corridor. This is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 7 A.M. today through 7 A.M. Sunday. So far we've tallied 54.3" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air is on tap for most of next week with below average temperatures likely holding on through mid-February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers developing. It may begin is some areas in the mid/late morning, but most of it overspreads West Michigan during the afternoon. Some light freezing drizzle/rain, or sleet may mix in at times from Grand Rapids southward. Trace amounts up to one inch is likely in most areas, with 2" to 4" north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers or flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of P.M. and nighttime snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

