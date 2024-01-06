Today's Forecast: Cloudy with light snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cloudy skies are anticipated through the day. Plan on on-and-off snow showers this weekend with limited accumulation. Any snow accumulation this weekend will be under two inches. Our team continues to track a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday. The exact track of this storm is not set in stone and continues to wobble a bit with each forecast model update. This means that where the heaviest snow and/or rain will accumulate is still to be determined. In addition to wet, heavy snow and rain, this system will bring strong wind gusts. This could generate tough travel late Tuesday into Wednesday. Click here for more information about next week's storm. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week as our weather pattern becomes more active and more like winter. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Few light snow showers likely. Grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Some light rain could mix in at times. Highs in the middle/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with snow developing. Some rain showers may mix in at times. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

