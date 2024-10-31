Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, mild, a few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: GALE WARNINGS remain in place on Lake Michigan today! A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for most of our area from 2 P.M. this afternoon through 2 A.M. tonight. Sustained southwest/west winds at 15 to 30 mph are likely with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Look for a few showers today with a chance of a thunderstorm as a strong cold front comes through. The best chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will this morning into the early afternoon, with drier trends towards trick-or-treating time. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 60s/near 70 into the upper 50s by trick-or-treat time, and it will be windy and blustery. More rain chances and what may be a fairly wet periods arrives Sunday afternoon through next Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / HALLOWEEN: **WIND ADVISORY** Cloudy, windy, and mild with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible, especially through the morning and early afternoon. Showers taper off by mid/late afternoon in time for trick-or-treaters. Highs around 70 early, then falling through the afternoon into the 50s. Winds southwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph..

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. A bit warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube