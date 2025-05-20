Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, and cool with rain developing

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An unseasonably cool pattern is taking hold across West Michigan this week. Beginning today and continuing through Thursday, occasional batches of rain showers will slide through the area. A soaking rain is expected, but there will be dry time during each day as well. Isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday as well but will not be as widespread. Temperatures stay cool this week, in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is at least 10 degrees below average. It will also be breezy. More sunshine and a warm up return this weekend, with a mostly dry Memorial Day expected and highs in the upper 60s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Cloudy, windy, and cool with rain developing from southwest to northeast. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. East winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds east-northeast t 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely. Highs in the mid. Winds east-northeast 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

