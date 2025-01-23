Today's Forecast: Cloudy, warmer, snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The core of the coldest air has shifted out of Michigan, and temperatures will continue to warm into the middle 20s today. We aren't getting above freezing anytime soon, but temps above 15 degrees mean road salt is effective and driving conditions will improve today. Reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow is likely as an additional lake effect snow is likely, especially south/west of Grand Rapids. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Kent County until 10 A.M. this morning, but all lakeshore counties remain under the advisory through 7 P.M. this evening. Snow totals of 2" to 4" are likely in the advisory areas. We should warm to around 30 by Saturday, but more lighter snow chances are in the forecast by then. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy, but warmer with snow showers. These will be the steadiest and heaviest through the day south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow showers, especially south/west of Grand Rapids. Lows around 10 above. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Quiet, dry, partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

