Today's Forecast: Cloudy, relatively warm

WEST MICHIGAN — Conditions are expected to be mostly dry and near average heading into Thanksgiving week, highs ranging in the mid- to upper 40s. Clouds will likely stick around, and temperatures make this weekend the perfect time to set up outdoor holiday decorations! There is a slight chance of rain expected Monday, and snow cannot be ruled out over the holiday weekend. Stick with FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s.

