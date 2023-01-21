Today's Forecast: Cloudy & quiet, a few peeks of sunshine possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: It's a chilly, yet quiet morning. Cloud cover hangs around the region today with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Looking for more snow? We have great news! Not only is there a chance for snow in West Michigan tomorrow, but there will be several more chances next week as cold air blasts the region. There's a chance communities could pick up another 1" of snow on Sunday, with isolated heavier amounts. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday, with a small chance for light snow on Tuesday. A larger system develops for Wednesday which could produce a few inches of snow accumulation. High temperatures in the 20s settle in for Thursday and Friday of next week, which could trigger some lake effect snow. To stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers could begin, late. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Light accumulation up to 1" possible with isolated higher amounts. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south, light and variable.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow develops. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow continues. Highs in the upper 20s.

