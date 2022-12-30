Today's Forecast: Cloudy, light rain and falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Warm temperatures are in the forecast early this morning before cooler air sweeps in this afternoon. Don't forget your rain jacket as you step out the front door! There's a chance for rain showers all day today, with the majority of showers lining up south and east of Grand Rapids and a widespread drizzle. While no significant flooding is expected, it is still a good practice to make sure storm drains are cleared of snow and ice, so melting water has a place to go. Take it easy while traveling as roads are expected to be slick and slushy at times. There are additionally concerns for ice jams on local rivers. Skies dry up and clouds hang around for Saturday (New Year's Eve) with temperatures pushing to near 40 degrees. Sunday (New Year’s Day) brings a small chance for a few light rain showers with some snowflakes mixed in at times primarily in the morning; otherwise dry and cloudy for the rest of the day. Another system bringing rain showers develops overnight Monday, lasting into Tuesday and early Wednesday. Based on extended outlooks, warmer-than-average temperatures are likely to hang around through the first week of January. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Minor flooding concerns due to warmer temperatures creating snow melt. Highs pushing the upper 40s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering showers and drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain/mix showers, especially in the morning; otherwise cloudy & dry. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs at 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Early rain chances; otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

